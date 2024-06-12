Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

You can help two local animal shelters showcase WNY's Finest

Ten Lives Club and Buddy's Second Chance bring back calendar photo contest
POLICE AND RESCUE CALENDAR.jpg
Emily Allen, Tailor Mayde Photography
POLICE AND RESCUE CALENDAR.jpg
Posted at 3:51 AM, Jun 12, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two local animal shelters need your help in the search for Western New York's Finest.

Each year, the Ten Lives Club and Buddy's Second Chance Rescue put together a calendar with local police officers and rescue animals you can adopt. This year, they're expanding to include firefighters.

Searching for WNY's Finest Photo Contest

You can submit pictures of any officers or firefighters you think should be in the calendar. Then, vote online for the top 12 to be featured in 2025. There's no cost to enter. Each vote costs $1 to help raise money for the shelters.

You have until June 23 to submit pictures and vote. Click here for the submission page.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!