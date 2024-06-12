You can help two local animal shelters showcase WNY's Finest

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two local animal shelters need your help in the search for Western New York's Finest.

Each year, the Ten Lives Club and Buddy's Second Chance Rescue put together a calendar with local police officers and rescue animals you can adopt. This year, they're expanding to include firefighters.

Ten Lives Club

You can submit pictures of any officers or firefighters you think should be in the calendar. Then, vote online for the top 12 to be featured in 2025. There's no cost to enter. Each vote costs $1 to help raise money for the shelters.

You have until June 23 to submit pictures and vote. Click here for the submission page.