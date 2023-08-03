Police and rescue animals featured in calendar to benefit Western New York rescue organizations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Preorders are open for the Police and Rescue Animal Calendar to benefit Ten Lives Club and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue.

Ten Lives Club brought the cats and Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue brought the dogs, they were joined by police officers from across Western New York at Canalside to take photos for the calendar.

The calendars are $15 and every sale will benefit the two organizations.

“We are so grateful to these amazing police officers who took time out of their day to help our animals and to Tailor Mayde Photography for capturing these beautiful moments. It takes a village to help animals and we are so grateful to have these brave men and women on our side." - Kimberly LaRussa, public relations manager for Ten Lives Club

You can find more information and preorder here.