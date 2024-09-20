Yolanda Bindics murder: Chautauqua Sheriff seeking information from Florida residents on person of interest

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office says it's seeking additional information from residents in Florida as they investigate the 2004 murder of Yolanda Bindics.

The sheriff's office says Clarence Carl Carte, the sole person of interest in Bindics' murder, lives in Florida. The office says it has received several tips following recent coverage of the unsolved murder in the Tampa Bay area.

Chautauqua County Sheriff' Office Clarence Carl Carte pictured inside a store

In response, the Chautauqua County Sheriff released the following information to the media Friday afternoon:



One area used to exclude persons of interest in a case is the presence of an alibi or the ability to have committed the crime during the time frame of the disappearance. These were a part of the criteria used to exclude the other person of interest, Michael Watson.

Our investigation has not led us to any credible alibi for Carte for his whereabouts on the night of August 10, 2004. There was only ever one alibi provided for Carte and it was later determined to be false.

Carte was familiar with the area in which Bindics body was located. This is a highly remote area of Chautauqua County, New York which is a significant distance from where Bindics was last seen.

Another form of criteria used to include or exclude someone as a suspect is motive. Our investigation has revealed that court orders in regard to child support/expenses leading up to Bindics disappearance may have created significant financial motive for Carte

Carte has a documented history of violence with victims in the State of New York and Florida. We believe there may be other victims of assaultive behavior by Carte in the State of Florida who have not reported these incidents to law enforcement. We encourage those individuals to contact the Chautauqua County Tip Line at (716) 703-5955.

Watch: Just earlier this month, investigators revealed all new information on the murder of Bindics. The unsolved murder of Yolanda Bindics; Investigators name sole person of interest in 2004 homicide

Bindics was reported missing to Jamestown Police after she did not return home from her work shift at the Family Dollar Store on Fluvanna Avenue on August 10, 2004.

Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Picture of what appears to be Yolanda's car in front of the Family Dollar

Earlier this month, Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone announced Carte, the father of Bindics' youngest child, was the sole person of interest in the case.