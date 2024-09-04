The unsolved murder of Yolanda Bindics; Investigators name sole person of interest in 2004 homicide

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities in Chautauqua County shared new information Wednesday regarding the unsolved murder of Yolanda Bindics.

Chautauqua County Sheriff James Quattrone announced Clarence Carl Carte, the father of Bindics' youngest child, is the sole person of interest in the case.

Investigators said they have conducted 176 interviews over the past two years. During that time, they reviewed evidence and determined Michael Watson, a former Jamestown Police officer, is no longer considered a person of interest in this case and their focus is now on Carte.

Bindics was reported missing to Jamestown Police after she did not return home from her work shift at the Family Dollar Store on Fluvanna Avenue on August 10, 2004.

Two years later, on September 10, 2006, the skeletal remains of Bindics were found in Boutwell Hill State Forest in the town of Charlotte. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Authorities say there is video evidence that Carte was across the street from the Family Dollar at a convenience store at the time Bindics was leaving work.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 716-703-5955.