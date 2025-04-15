YMCA Buffalo Niagara teams up with Leveling the Playing Field to support WNY youth athletes

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The YMCA Buffalo Niagara has partnered with the nonprofit Leveling the Playing Field to launch a community-wide donation drive to support WNY youth athletes.

The drive runs through April 19 and encourages Western New Yorkers to donate new or gently used sports equipment. Items collected will be distributed to youth programs and athletes across the region who may not have access to the gear they need to participate.

“The biggest thing is exactly why we’re here—the cost of the equipment,” said Cam Daughtery, the Leveling the Playing Field program manager. “I've had a program director come through this door and has told me that several of their athletes don't have cleats, they don't have a glove, they don't have some form of respective item for the sport they're trying to play in.”

The organization works to eliminate those barriers by collecting and redistributing donated gear to youth programs in need. Even a single pair of cleats or an old baseball glove can make a major impact.

Paul Stockman with YMCA Buffalo Niagara said the donation drive is a way for the community to come together and help unlock opportunities for young athletes.

“There are families out there who simply can’t afford this kind of equipment,” Stockman said. “Meanwhile, other families might have skates or gear sitting unused in the garage. Now, all of a sudden, you have a kid that maybe their parents can't afford it. They have access to skates, and they're just the right size, and this kid can fulfill his dream.”

The YMCA is unable to accept the following items for donations:

You can find additional information and donation locations on the YMCA Buffalo Niagara website here.