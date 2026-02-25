Warsaw CSD school board holds first meeting since canceling basketball seasons amid ongoing investigation

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — Warsaw school leaders held their first board meeting since canceling the remainder of their junior varsity and varsity boys basketball seasons, earlier this month.

School leaders said they received reports concerning a matter involving a number of students in the middle and high schools. Warsaw police later said the incident involved Warsaw basketball players.

At the meeting, a handful of community members shared their thoughts with school leaders. One mother, Laura DeBadts, said her son experienced bullying several years ago. She said she is happy with the school board's actions but feels more needs to be done to prevent possible future cases.

WATCH: Warsaw School District investigating reports of alleged incident involving middle and high school students

Warsaw School District investigating reports of alleged incident involving students

"I truly believe that the people on the board of education heard me and I do believe that they will do a think tank and start to say how can we handle this, it might mean that we have to provide a little bit more support to the teachers," Laura DeBadts said.

The district again declined to answer further questions about the nature of the investigation. District officials have previously said they are cooperating with law enforcement and the Wyoming County District Attorney's Office.