TOWN OF WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Warsaw Central School District has canceled the remainder of its JV and Varsity basketball seasons amid an ongoing investigation into an alleged incident involving "a number of students" at its middle and high schools.

The district released a new statement on social media on Thursday that said in part that it received additional information related to the investigation.

"At this time, the newly received information does not directly impact the current investigation; however, it may lead to the initiation of a separate inquiry. We take this additional information very seriously and are carefully reviewing it to determine appropriate next steps. We continue to move swiftly with our current investigation and are taking appropriate action based on the findings to date. Should the additional information require further review, we will promptly initiate any appropriate inquiry or process and take all necessary steps. The District is also cooperating fully with law enforcement and the District Attorney’s Office," the district said.

According to the district, the decision to cancel the basketball seasons was made to address the situation thoroughly and maintain the integrity of its programs.

The district said that student safety and well-being remain the highest priority and it is committed to maintaining a safe and supportive learning environment.

WATCH: Warsaw Central School District cancels JV and Varsity basketball seasons amid ongoing investigation

On Tuesday, 7 News attended a school board meeting where parents and former students had planned to express their concerns about the incident. But, they weren't able to share their concerns at the meeting because they missed the deadline to sign up to speak.

We spoke with Deanna Johnson Myers, a 2022 graduate of Warsaw High School, on Tuesday, who said she knows one of the students who was allegedly victimized.

"It was minimized," Myers said. "It was called hazing, and that's not what hazing is. It was sexual assault, period, point blank, and it needs to be addressed as that. I understand it was minors, but that doesn't make it any less."

You can read the district's full statement from February 12 below: