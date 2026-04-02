TOWN OF COVINGTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — Severe thunderstorms and extreme flooding from Oatka Creek caused extensive damage to a small animal farm in Wyoming County on Tuesday night.

Shannon Morgan owns the farm on Wyoming Road in the Town of Covington, where she takes in rescue dogs, abused animals, and pets with special needs.

"I panicked. I didn't know what to do, because I've never dealt with this. So like, I went in panic mode," Morgan explained.

The floodwaters destroyed fencing and damaged buildings on the property. Morgan said some of her birds were swept away in the rushing water, and she watched her pigs struggle.

WATCH: Small animal farm in Wyoming County damaged by flooding

'This is my passion': Small animal farm in Wyoming County damaged by flooding

"My pigs were swimming in the water because it was so high, it had nowhere to go," Morgan said. "I couldn't get some of the birds, ducks, goose and the chickens. I managed to get some away just in time."

"I've lost everything," Morgan said in a Facebook video as she waded through muddy floodwaters earlier this week.

WKBW Pig on farm in flooding.

"This is my passion. From morning till night, other than my family, it's taking care of animals," Morgan said.

WKBW Shannon Morgan on her farm.

Morgan hopes to make repairs and replace essential farm supplies and equipment quickly.

Her daughter set up a GoFundMe page to help rebuild the farm, which has already raised more than $4,000. The donation page states that all funds will go toward helping the animals and getting the farm back on its feet.

"I'm feeling better now, but I'm overwhelmed because there's a lot of work to do. A lot of work," Morgan said. "I've never experienced this in my life, so I wasn't prepared."

Morgan told me she is amazed by the support she has received.

"It shows the community and outside the community that's willing to help in this situation, especially with small farmers," Morgan said.

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