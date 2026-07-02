WARSAW, NY (WKBW) — U.S. Senator Chuck Schumer visited a food pantry in Wyoming County on Thursday to call for a two-year delay in new SNAP rules that would shift most program costs from the federal government to states and counties starting October 1.

The cost shift could require Erie County to pay more than $6 million and Wyoming County to find more than $200,000 in new funding.

"Who does it burden? Ultimately, the local taxpayer," Schumer said.

According to Schumer, the new rules were driven by politics rather than policy.

"Worse still, some states receive special deals. This was political. You don't do that when it comes to feeding people," Schumer said.

Schumer said he would use his leverage on federal farm legislation to fight the changes.

"I am here to announce that I will not support a farm bill that doesn't address the cuts to SNAP," Schumer said.

WATCH: Sen. Schumer calls for 2-year delay in SNAP cost shifts to states and counties

Sen. Schumer calls for 2-year delay in SNAP cost shifts to states and counties

Republican Wyoming County Supervisors Chairman James Brick said he agrees with Schumer's push for a delay, warning that counties would be forced into difficult budget decisions without one.

"Maybe we have to take away from some other service in order to provide that one, only so much go around, so we have to budget correctly to get that point,” Brick replied.

WKBW Republican Wyoming County Supervisors Chairman James Brick.

“It’s a choice Jim shouldn't have to make, and we've never asked our county, our county, or counties, or localities to do this before," Schumer noted.

The new SNAP rules also require able-bodied workers to meet specific work or volunteer hours to qualify for benefits — a requirement that poses particular challenges in rural communities like Wyoming County, where distance and limited transportation make compliance more difficult.

Victoria Tiebor of Community Action in Wyoming County said transportation is a major barrier for low-income residents trying to meet the new requirements.

WKBW Victoria Tiebor of Community Action in Wyoming County

"Transportation — so many people in low-income situations don't have a vehicle...we do have a transport bus system...but it doesn't run on evenings or weekends," Tiebor explained. "It's a huge problem.”

The Warsaw Food Pantry, with the United Church of Warsaw, serves up to 350 families each month. Ellen Chandler said SNAP benefits are essential to the people the pantry serves.

"It is extremely important for our customers because if they don't have their SNAP benefits...they don't have their groceries. We provide them with seven days' worth of food every month," Chandler said.

WKBW Ellen Chandler, Warsaw Food Pantry at United Church of Warsaw.

Senator Schumer stated that providing food for struggling families and individuals is not a “political issue." He is claiming there could be bipartisan support in Washington.

“The Farm Bureaus across the country are on our side, and they tend to have very good wealth with the republicans. We don’t know what the vote will be yet, but we think we can get republican support,” stated Schumer.

WKBW Farm in Wyoming County.

I asked if he had a backup plan if lawmakers fail to approve the delay.

“Right now, we’re eyeballing the other side. I’d like to eliminate these cuts altogether – but we’re willing to say, that said, to take a two-year delay, which they’ve done for some states, but not others,” Schumer responded.

“Please, please let at least the SNAP moratorium go through – it really hurts people,” Tiebor noted.

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