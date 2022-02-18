Wyoming County Sheriff's Office warns of string of daytime burglaries in Covington

TOWN OF COVINGTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office issued an alert Friday morning after four daytime burglaries were reported in the small Town of Covington in one day.

Sheriff Gregory J. Rudolph announced all four burglaries were reported Thursday in the late afternoon or early evening. However, while the burglaries were discovered at those times, investigators believe the burglaries were carried out early in the day, during business hours.

Each incident occurred while the homeowners were away. In all, the following were taken:



a handgun

a crossbow

a muzzleloader

three shotguns

Just under $5,000 cash

jewelry

Investigators say it appears the suspect or suspects entered the homes through unlocked doors or windows, or with light force applied to a door. Once inside, Sheriff Rudolph reports that each house "had nearly every room, drawer, cabinet, closet, etc. rummaged through."

Sheriff Rudolph is asking anyone in Covington, whose population was 1,232 in the 2010 Census, to come forward if they have information on the burglaries. Particularly, the sheriff's office is asking for tips from anyone with surveillance systems to check their video for suspicious activity. Tips can reported on the office's confidential tip line at (585) 786-8965.