Wyoming County man sentenced, shot woman in the Town of Java

TOWN OF JAVA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that 30-year-old Jared Wrazen was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by five years of additional post-release supervision.
The district attorney's office said deputies were called to a residence on Holland Road around 10:30 p.m. May 16 for reports of a domestic disturbance and a woman shot. A 29-year-old woman was found shot in the abdomen. She was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight.
On November 30, Wrazen pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and admitted to being a second felony offender.
"The defendant in this case has a long history of violent domestic violence along with the abuse of drugs and/or alcohol. In this case he destroyed yet another family by traumatizing the 29-year-old victim, her 4-year-old son as well as causing the death of her unborn child. The victim in this case was courageous in the face of death as the defendant threatened to kill her and her unborn child. She was able to call 911 and have the events recorded as the defendant continued to threaten and ultimately shoot the victim. It is recordings like this that truly highlight how traumatic and violent domestic violence can be. If it were not for quick thinking of the victim, the excellent and quick response of Wyoming County Deputy Sheriff Chance Sampson, Arcade Police Officer Katherine Turnbull and members of EMS and Mercy Flight the outcome could have been even worse."
- Wyoming County District Attorney Donald O'Green