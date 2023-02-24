Wyoming County man sentenced, shot woman in the Town of Java

TOWN OF JAVA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that 30-year-old Jared Wrazen was sentenced to 20 years in prison followed by five years of additional post-release supervision.

The district attorney's office said deputies were called to a residence on Holland Road around 10:30 p.m. May 16 for reports of a domestic disturbance and a woman shot. A 29-year-old woman was found shot in the abdomen. She was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight.

On November 30, Wrazen pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and admitted to being a second felony offender.