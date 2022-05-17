Wyoming County man facing charges after woman was shot in the Town of Java

TOWN OF JAVA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Wyoming County man is facing charges after a woman was shot in the Town of Java Monday.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Jared Wrazen faces the following charges:

Assault in the first degree

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Endangering the welfare of a child

According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to a residence on Holland Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday for the report of a domestic disturbance and a woman who had been shot. Upon arrival, a 29-year-old woman was found shot in the abdomen. She was treated by EMS at the scene and flown from the scene by Mercy Flight to ECMC. No update was provided on her condition.

The sheriff's office said Wrazen was arrested at the scene, he was arraigned in Town of Warsaw Court and held without bail. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are likely. A 63-year-old woman and a 4-year-old child were also in the house and were not harmed.