Wyoming County man killed in bulldozer accident in Livingston County

LEICESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Livingston County Sheriff's Office announced a Wyoming County man was killed in a bulldozer accident in the Town of Leicester on Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday sheriff's deputies responded to Dunkley Road in the Town of Leicester for the report of a male that was run over by a bulldozer.

The sheriff's office said it learned that 72-year-old Thomas E. Swyers of Perry had gone to the property earlier in the day and was using a bulldozer to clear a portion of a wooded area. When he did not return home his family requested assistance from friends to check his welfare. Swyers was found dead in the woods.

According to the sheriff's office, Swyers was either working on the bulldozer or fell off while it was in gear and he was drug under the tracks.

The incident remains under investigation.