Wyoming County man found dead after crashing his vehicle during snowstorm

TOWN OF SHELDON, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Sheriff's Office announced a Strykersville man was found dead Tuesday after he crashed his vehicle during the snowstorm on November 18.

The one-vehicle accident occurred around 6 p.m. on November 18 on Armburst Road in the Town of Sheldon.

The sheriff's office said it was contacted by the family of 74-year-old Nicholas Perry, Sr. around 8 p.m. after Perry could not be located.

Emergency crews searched the area for Perry for several hours in what the sheriff's office called "extreme weather conditions," and the search was called off around 12:30 a.m. Crews then searched snow banks and ditches in the area over the next few days.

On Tuesday, the weather allowed for the State Police Aviation Unit to get a helicopter airborne and assist in the search and around noon a body was located several hundred yards from the scene of the accident site in a field covered with snow.

The sheriff's office said deputies and troopers confirmed the body found was Perry. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the case of death.

This is the fourth reported death associated with the lake effect snowstorm. The other three deaths were in Erie County, according to officials they were males who suffered cardiac events associated with shoveling/snow blowing.