Wyoming County Community Health System announces plans to convert hospital to Critical Access Hospital

WARSAW, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Wyoming County Community Health System (WCCHS) has announced plans to convert the hospital to a Critical Access Hospital (CAH) later this year.

David Kobis, Chief Executive Officer, said this change would result in approximately $2 million to $3 million more in revenue each year.

“These are extraordinary and unprecedented times in healthcare. Rural hospitals need to pursue every advantage and opportunity possible to secure local access to health care and ensure financial sustainability today and for generations to come. We believe Critical Access Hospital status will help WCCHS stabilize our finances and provide a pathway to long term viability in Wyoming County.” - David Kobis

According to WCCHS, Critical Access designation is given to rural hospitals that meet certain geographic and operating criteria. The goal is to keep them on a solid financial footing so that health care can remain local.

WCCHS said it expects the conversion to take six to nine months.

You can find more information provided by WCCHS below.

Does this mean WCCHS will close most of its beds?

No, WCCHS will not have to close most of its beds. The hospital is currently licensed for 62 beds, 12 of these are licensed for behavioral health patients. The behavioral health beds are not included in the 25 inpatient bed limit for Critical Access Hospitals. Further, WCCHS suspended its 5 bed obstetrical program in June 2023 – these beds are no longer utilized. Of the remaining 45 beds at WCCHS, only 10 of these will need to close, 25 beds will be utilized for inpatients and up to 10 will be utilized for observation patients.

Will WCCHS have enough beds to take care of Wyoming County residents?

Yes. Careful analysis of patient census over the last 10 years indicates that the hospital does not need more than 25 inpatient beds and 10 observation beds. Because of advances in technology and medicine over the last 30 years patients are not admitted to hospitals as frequently, and when admitted do not stay as long. Nearly all hospitals in the US are reducing bed capacities due to under use.

Will Critical Access cause programs and services to be eliminated?

No. Current programs and services at WCCHS will continue as is.

In April, WCCHS announced it would suspend its obstetrics program effective June 1, 2023. At the time, WCCHS said that the decision allowed it to focus on creating stability "in times of unprecedented transition in healthcare."