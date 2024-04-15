Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Wrestling marks rejoice! AEW is bringing Dynamite and Collision to Buffalo in June

What will booker of the year runner-up Tony Khan have up his sleeves for the June 26 edition of Dynamite?
aew pic.PNG
All Elite Wrestling
aew pic.PNG
Posted at 3:28 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 15:28:48-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for an action-packed night of sports entertainment.... I mean PRO WRESTLING... in Buffalo this June!

All Elite Wrestling is bringing its weekly television shows Dynamite and Collision to KeyBank Center on June 26. Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. but a presale begins Tuesday.

Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS. Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT.

All Elite Wrestling was founded in 2019 by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. It offers an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster made up of global stars like Jon Moxley, Brian Danielson, Will Ospreay, Chris Jericho and Mercedes Mone.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!