Wrestling marks rejoice! AEW is bringing Dynamite and Collision to Buffalo in June

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Get ready for an action-packed night of sports entertainment.... I mean PRO WRESTLING... in Buffalo this June!

All Elite Wrestling is bringing its weekly television shows Dynamite and Collision to KeyBank Center on June 26. Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 a.m. but a presale begins Tuesday.

Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS. Collision airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT.

All Elite Wrestling was founded in 2019 by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan. It offers an alternative to mainstream wrestling, with a roster made up of global stars like Jon Moxley, Brian Danielson, Will Ospreay, Chris Jericho and Mercedes Mone.