WOW: Video captures lightning strike in West Seneca that sparked house fire

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New video you can watch above shows the lightning strike in West Seneca this week that sparked a house fire.

The video, shared by West Seneca Police, shows a bolt of lightning striking a home Wednesday on Holland Avenue.

Police at the time reported that everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.

West Seneca Police

A small fire broke out after the lightning strike. Drone video, captured by police, shows the aftermath of the strike. In the video, you can see smoke shooting out of the roof while firefighters worked on scene to control the fire.

The lightning struck while severe storms rolled through Western New York, causing flooding, power outages and other damage.