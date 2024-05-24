Watch Now
WOW: Video captures lightning strike in West Seneca that sparked house fire

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: West Seneca Police shared video of lightning striking a home. The strike sparked a fire inside that house that firefighters were able to knock down. No one was hurt.
Posted at 9:50 AM, May 24, 2024

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — New video you can watch above shows the lightning strike in West Seneca this week that sparked a house fire.

The video, shared by West Seneca Police, shows a bolt of lightning striking a home Wednesday on Holland Avenue.

Police at the time reported that everyone was able to make it out of the home safely.

A small fire broke out after the lightning strike. Drone video, captured by police, shows the aftermath of the strike. In the video, you can see smoke shooting out of the roof while firefighters worked on scene to control the fire.

The lightning struck while severe storms rolled through Western New York, causing flooding, power outages and other damage.

