Lightning strikes West Seneca home causing fire to erupt

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Authorities in West Seneca are battling a house fire caused by a lightning strike.

The West Seneca Police Department says fire crews are battling flames right now at a home on Holland Avenue and they're asking everyone to avoid the area.

Police say everyone inside the home has made it out safely.

West Seneca Police Department

The lightning struck as severe storms rolled through Western New York Wednesday afternoon.

7 Weather Meteorologist Mary Beth Wrobel says strong to severe wind gusts are possible. She says there is also a slight chance for an isolated tornado across the Southern Tier.

Pictures sent in by a viewer from Lakeview show quarter to half-inch-sized hail falling in parts of the region.

Power outages are also being reported across parts of Western New York. You can track outages here:

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.