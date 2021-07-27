World's greatest eaters to compete at Buffalo Buffet Bowl

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highmark Stadium, home of the Buffalo Bills, will host the Buffalo Buffet Bowl eating competition this summer.

The Buffalo Buffet Bowl is returning as part of Major League Eating's annual schedule of eating championships. The bowl is a celebration of Buffalo cuisine. In past years, eaters have tackled favorites such as chicken fingers, beef on weck, and pizza.

The competition will take place at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday September 4 during the National Buffalo Chicken Wing Festival. Registration for the event opens at 1:00 p.m. Friday July 30.

