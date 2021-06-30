Buffalo Wing Fest moves to Highmark Stadium for 20th Anniversary

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Buffalo Wing Festival is moving to the home of the Bills.

Festival founder Drew Cerza announced the popular event will return this Labor Day for its 20th anniversary, but this time at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. The event is typically held at Sahlen Field in downtown Buffalo. We're told by Cerza that organizers had to pick another location because they couldn't be sure the Toronto Blue Jays playing at Sahlen Field would interfere Labor Day weekend.

This year's festival will operate at half capacity, with five pre-ticketed sessions lasting three hours each. There will be three sessions Saturday, Sept. 4, and two sessions Sunday, Sept. 5. Only 25,000 tickets will be available for the weekend, 5,000 for each session, and must be purchased ahead of time. No tickets will be sold at the door. Organizer's say this will help to comfortably accommodate visitors and ensure enough wings for all in attendance.

The event was canceled last summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are excited to take the Wingfest to the next level with the support of the Buffalo Bills organization and can’t wait to celebrate our 20th anniversary at Highmark Stadium,” said Cerza. “Our sincere thanks go to the Buffalo Bisons organization for helping to make the Wingfest a national sensation for the chicken wing industry.”

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 9 at 10:00 a.m. at buffalowing.com. Tickets are $20, which includes free parking and a $5 coupon toward the purchase of a commemorative festival shirt or hat. A donation will be made to FeedMore WNY for each ticket sold.

For more information on the 2021 National Buffalo Wing Festival, visit buffalowing.com.