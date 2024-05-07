Worksport Ltd. creating 280 new jobs and expanding production at West Seneca facility

WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Automotive accessory company Worksport Ltd. expects to create 280 new jobs in Western New York over the next five years as it looks to expand its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in West Seneca.

Worksport Ltd. manufactures tonneau covers and solar-powered systems for pickup trucks.

The company moved into its current facility in West Seneca in 2023 but is now looking to expand once again to keep up with demand.

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo met with Worksport leadership in West Seneca on Tuesday to learn more about the expansion.

"We have the ability to build another 70,000 square feet on this property, our goal is to get this facility operational at full capacity," said Chris Bernaudo, Worksport's COO. "This is where we have our lines to assembly our products, from our conventional automotive accessories which is our tonneau cover to our solar integrated tonneau cover which will be coming online in the coming months."

Bernaudo says the $6 million expansion will allow Worksport to increase production from 90 to 1000 tonneau covers a day.

Worksport's solar-integrated products will be a key part of the company's future.

"To create a mobile power generation station with your pickup truck, along with our energy storage system," said Bernaudo. "This product is that stepping stone to open up the company to broader markets, becoming something much more than originally anticipated," said Bernaudo.

Empire State Development will provide Worksport Ltd. with $2.8 million in Excelsior Jobs Program tax credits in exchange for job creation commitments.

"New York State is providing the skilled workers and critical resources small businesses need to grow and thrive," said Governor Kathy Hochul in a statement. "Worksport started with just a handful of people and a great idea; just a few years later it will take hundreds of workers to keep up with the growing demand for its products. We are proud that Worksport is choosing to invest in New York State, fostering innovation and green technology, and taking excellent advantage of our high-quality manufacturing workforce."

Worksport Chief Executive Steven Rossi said, "Worksport's rate of growth has surpassed our most optimistic expectations. We thank New York State for supporting and believing in our company as we strive to create the jobs of the future, and the revolutionary truck covers that enhance the driving experience."