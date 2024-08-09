Woman suing Erie County Sheriff after her father died at the Erie County Holding Center in August 2023

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW — The daughter of a man who died after becoming unresponsive at the Erie County Holding Center is now suing Erie County Sheriff John Garcia.

Ashley Isaac accuses Garcia of negligence and neglect in the case of Shaun Humphrey's death in August 2023.

Isaac claims the sheriff failed to provide "adequate and required" medical care.

We reached out to the sheriff's office about this lawsuit, it said it does not comment on pending litigation.

The New York Attorney General's office is also investigating this case.