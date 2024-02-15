Watch Now
New York Attorney General investigating inmate's death following seizure at Erie County Holding Center

Eileen Buckley
Outside the Erie County Holding Center, Buffalo, NY.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Feb 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-15 10:20:34-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Attorney General's Office is launching an investigation into the death of inmate at the Erie County Holding Center in August 2023.

According to the Office of Special Investigation, the inmate appeared to have a seizure on August 8 while in custody at the jail. The preliminary facts shared by investigators state the inmate became physically combative while receiving assistance from members of the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say deputies held the inmate in a prone position to be handcuffed but at he eventually stopped responding. The inmate was then taken to the hospital and died a week later, on August 15.

The Office of Special Investigation looks into every reported incident involving an officer who may have caused a person's death.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has been involved in multiple investigations and lawsuits over the past several years.

Just last year, Erie County was sued over an altercation caught on camera between corrections officers and an inmate. Multiple women also sued the sheriff's office claiming they were sexually abused while in custody.

