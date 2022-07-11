BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Kenmore woman has been sentenced in connection to the theft of $10,000 from the Kenmore West Girls Volleyball Booster Club.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 42-year-old Kerri M. Brown was sentenced in Erie County Court to six months in jail followed by five years of probation.

The district attorney's office said Brown served as the treasurer of the Kenmore West Girls Volleyball Booster Club and began being investigated after the organization’s bank account had insufficient funds to purchase pizza. Following an investigation, it was determined Brown pocketed cash from various fundraisers between July 2018 and June 2020.

She pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny in April and as part of the plea paid the full restitution amount of $10,000 to the organization.