Kenmore woman pleads guilty in theft of $10,000 from Kenmore West girls volleyball fundraisers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Kenmore woman has pleaded guilty to grand larceny in the theft of $10,000 from the Kenmore West Girls Volleyball Booster Club.

Kerri Brown, 42, paid full restitution to the organization in Erie County Court on Wednesday, pleading guilty to fourth degree grand larceny.

EDITOR'S NOTE: 7 News has chosen to use Brown's mugshot in accordance with our station mugshot policy, as she has pleaded guilty. You can read our full mugshot policy here.

Prosecutors say Brown was serving as treasurer of the booster club when the thefts occurred.

An investigation was launched when the organization's bank account was used to buy pizza for student athletes, triggering an insufficient funds notification.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Brown pocketed cash from various booster club fundraisers between July 2017 and June 2020.

The charge to which Brown pleaded guilty carries a maximum potential sentence of four years in prison. She is scheduled for sentencing in July, and was released on her own recognizance following her guilty plea.

