Woman pleads guilty to sending ricin in 2020 letter to Trump

WASHINGTON (AP - MODIFIED) — A Canadian woman has pleaded guilty in federal court in Washington to mailing a threatening letter containing the poison ricin to then-President Donald Trump at the White House.

The letter from Pascale Ferrier was intercepted at a mail sorting facility in September 2020 before it could reach the White House. The Quebec woman also pleaded guilty to sending similar threatening letters to Texas law enforcement officials.

Ferrier was arrested at the Peace Bridge in September 2020. Authorities say she was carrying a gun, a knife and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Court documents provided to 7 News revealed some of the letter's contents, including the following:

". . . I found a new name for you: "The Ugly Tyrant Clown" I hope you like it. You ruin USA and lead them to disaster. I have US cousins, then I don't want the next 4 years with you as president. Give up and remove your application for this election. So I made a "Special Gift" for you to make a decision. This gift is in this letter. If it doesn't work, I'll find better recipe for another poison, or I might use my gun when I'll be able to come. Enjoy! FREE REBEL SPIRIT."

She's expected to be sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison under the terms of a plea deal with prosecutors.