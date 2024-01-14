Woman killed in house fire in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — First responders around WNY on standby tonight ready to help neighbors in this severe weather.

Several crews responded to a fire in Amherst at 209 Callodine Avenue where they found one woman dead inside.

No firefighters were injured here, but officials want this to be your reminder to stay put, so they can battle situations like this one.

"If you get stranded because you wanted to take a drive or go to a friend's house, that's gonna take valuable manpower and resources away from a potential other serious emergency," said Lt. David Morales, Getzville Fire Co.

Cluttered conditions in the home made it tough for fire crews to battle the two-alarm fire.

Damage estimated at $185,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Town of Amherst Fire Inspectors’ Office and the Amherst Police.