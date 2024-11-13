Woman charged after stabbing of girl at Amherst hotel housing asylum seekers

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A young girl is recovering at Oishei Children's Hospital after Amherst Police say she was stabbed at a hotel Tuesday evening.

Amherst Police responded to a reported fight involving a knife at the Red Roof Inn on Flint Road.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a young girl had been stabbed and two adults were injured.

The young girl was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital and is expected to be OK. The two adults, a 32-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man, were evaluated at the hotel.

Anghely N. Llamozas-Perez, who's living at the hotel, was charged with second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police confirmed with 7 News that Llamozas-Perez was bused in from New York City.

In May, Jewish Family Services announced its plans to enter into a contract with New York City to manage a coordinated entry program for asylum seekers and help them find housing.

In a statement, JFS said:

This most recent incident just reinforces the urgent need to get people out of hotels and into better living conditions. There is no excuse for these incidents, but this is the result of when so many people are congregated in these types of living conditions.



People are frustrated and scared and uncertain about their futures; they have no idea what is going to happen to them. People are on edge, so these incidents are occurring. That is why our work is so important because getting them out of area hotels will provide some stability as they will be around family and have some structure. The current situation is untenable.



JFS has been in ongoing negotiations and discussions with New York City regarding the final scope of work for the past couple of months on the Coordinated Entry Program. We completed our initial agreement with New York City over the summer but couldn’t move forward with moving people into more permanent housing until we had a definitive agreement in place.



While a finalized contract with New York City is still pending, JFS has received confirmation from city officials that we can resume work in the hotels, including providing case management services and beginning housing placements to move people out of the local hotels.



Throughout all of this JFS staff has been in constant communications and visiting with the asylees throughout this ongoing and difficult situation.

When 7 News reached out to the Erie County Executive's office about the situation, we were only told that New York City officials informed the office that migrants who do not have permanent placement by December 31st will be bused back to New York City.

7 News reached out to the Amherst Town Supervisor but a spokesperson said he does not comment on active police investigations.

A spokesperson with ICE told 7 News:

Anghely Nezareth Llamozas-Perez, 23, is a citizen of Venezuela. On Nov. 17, 2023, U.S. Customs and Border Protection encountered Llamozas-Perez at the U.S. border near Eagle Pass, Texas, and released her into the U.S. on an order of recognizance, issuing her a notice to appear for immigration proceedings. On Nov. 12, Enforcement and Removal Operations Buffalo lodged an immigration detainer with the Amherst Police Department, Buffalo, New York, where she is currently detained pending local charges.

Enforcement and Removal Operations Buffalo is dedicated to ensuring our local communities are safe and will continue to arrest those who pose a risk to public safety.

Thomas P. Brophy, ERO Buffalo Field Office Director

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that Llamozas-Perez was arraigned Wednesday before Amherst Town Judge Kara Buscaglia on the charges and was held without bail. She is scheduled to return on November 19 for a felony hearing.

The district attorney's office also said Llamozas-Perez is accused of using a kitchen knife to stab the victim.