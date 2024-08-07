Woman burned and critically injured after dispute at food truck in Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Niagara Falls man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulted a woman Sunday following a dispute.

Police responded to a call about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of 7th and Niagara Street. That's where they found a 48-year-old woman who had been treated for burns to her head, arms and body. She was eventually taken to ECMC where police say she is now in critical condition.

On Monday, 38-year-old Barinder Singh was brought to the police station where he was interviewed and charged with assault.

According to the Niagara Gazette, the incident reportedly began as a dispute between Singh, who was working in a food truck in the area, and the woman.

Detectives are still investigating this incident and asking anyone with information to call the Criminal Investigation Division at (716) 286-4553 or the general information line at (716) 286-4711.