Niagara Falls food truck operator accused of setting woman on fire facing felony assault charges

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW — A Niagara Falls food truck operator accused of dousing a woman with an accelerant and then setting her on fire was back in court Friday.

38-year-old Barinder Singh, owner of the Indian Fusion food truck, was indicted on two felony charges — assault with the intent to cause serious injury and assault with the intent to cause disfigurement or dismemberment.

The victim, a 48-year-old Niagara Falls woman, remains in critical condition at the Erie County Medical Center's burn unit.

A prosecutor said in court that Singh is believed to have set the woman on fire because she allegedly stole $5 worth of merchandise from his truck.

A public defender representing him at the proceeding said Singh "vehemently denies" the allegations and entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Singh was initially arrested right after the incident which took place early Sunday morning outside the food truck, which is parked on Niagara Street between 7th and 8th Streets in Niagara Falls. Woman burned and critically injured after dispute at food truck in Niagara Falls

But on Tuesday, a city court judge released him on his own recognizance.

The Niagara County District Attorney's office said in a statement that they brought the case to a grand jury immediately because they wanted a Niagara County judge to review his release.

At Friday's proceeding, a prosecutor argued for him to be remanded, based on the serious injuries to the victim. The prosecutor said the woman remains in critical condition. A police report said she suffered burns to her head, body and arm.

Singh's public defender said that Singh would likely lose his business and livelihood if he were to be held in jail to await trial. The prosecutor pointed out that the city has pulled Singh's business license for Indian Fusion.

Niagara County Judge John Ottaviano set bail at $100,000 cash bail or $200,000 bond.

Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said: "I hope that the bail that was set will be sufficient."

Singh's public defender said he didn't want to comment. Singh is in the process of retaining a private attorney.