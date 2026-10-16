BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo native and longtime CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer is returning home this weekend to help celebrate the life and legacy of legendary Channel 7 anchor Irv Weinstein.

Watch full video below:

Wolf Blitzer returns to Buffalo to honor legendary Channel 7 anchor Irv Weinstein

Blitzer will join Weinstein's wife and family Saturday night for a special program at the Jewish Museum of Buffalo.

The event is part of a milestone weekend for the museum, as it opens to the public and celebrates the opening of the Stuart & Caren Shapiro Jewish Genealogy Center of Buffalo.

Organizers say Saturday's program will celebrate Weinstein's impact and the contributions Jewish broadcasters have made in Buffalo and across the country.

"I think it's all about storytelling and roots. We're a museum dedicated to telling and preserving the stories of Jewish contributions to our region, and you can't get any more legendary than Irv Weinstein," said Jill Abromowitz Gutmann, executive director of the Jewish Museum of Buffalo. "Irv's legacy really inspired Jewish newscasters all over the world. He was not only a proudly, openly Jewish newscaster; he also kept his name, his Jewish-sounding name, which I believe inspired Jewish newscasters all over the country."

The new public hours for the Jewish Museum of Buffalo are:



Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets for Saturday's program featuring Wolf Blitzer are available at JMBuffalo.org.

