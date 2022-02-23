WOJO Ninja Warriors in East Aurora teaching confidence and strength

EAST AURORA, NY (WKBW-TV) — If you visit WOJO Ninja Warriors in East Aurora you are sure to see some non-stop action. Kids of all ages are swinging, climbing and jumping.

Jeff Wojcinski and girlfriend Kara Adams opened the unique fun spot last August. Jeff says "If you have ever watched American Ninja Warrior, it's a lot like that. We teach the kids how to do obstacles, just teach them to be stronger and more confident in their own abilities."

They offer a variety of camps and are open to home school groups, after school fun, and for birthday parties.

Jeff says it's not just for kids either, adding "We've had some 59 year old men and women trying it." You can find more information about the different memberships at their website.

WOJO Nina Warriors is at 391 Olean Street

East Aurora, New York 14052