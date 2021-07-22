WNY steps up to help flood victims

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — “Everything I worked hard for is ruined.”

20 year-old Tairysha Vazquez’ cell phone video of her belongings ruined in flood waters touched the hearts of many Western New Yorkers Wednesday.

Her and her two young daughters are now displaced.

A husband and wife, who do not want to be named stepped up in a big way for Vazquez, after seeing our original story.

“I felt like God sent two angels to help me,” she said.

The couple called 7 Eyewitness News, saying they will buy the single mother and her children brand new furniture.

“They said they saw me on the news and he looked at his wife and she said ‘let’s do it.” “They’re willing to replace everything brand new.”

Vazuquez says she’s extremely grateful for the community support.

“I really feel like God sent them to help me. He felt the pain in my heart as soon as he saw my stuff damaged,” she said.

There are hundreds more families who are still cleaning up from the devastating flood waters and are in need of desperate assistance.

“We have officially requested that the Governor acknowledge our State of Emergency,” said Lockport City Mayor Michelle Roman.

Roman says since Saturday, she’s been working with Lockport neighbors non-stop for some relief.

“FEMA looks for a big amount of damage, and I think whatever the size of the damage, it’s devastating to the people experiencing it,” she said.

That’s why the City and the Town of Lockport is asking residents who experienced significant damage to document it using the Prepare Niagara app.

“Sometimes the state and federal government want a certain threshold. I’m asking them to waive that so we can get some relief for these people,” she said.

State Senator Robert Ortt said:

“We’ve been in contact with city officials and we will be issuing a letter to the New York State Office

of Emergency Management (SEMO) to coordinate with the City of Lockport and Niagara County to provide immediate assistance and facilitate with available partners. “

