Flooding causes damage for homes, farms in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the last few days, mother of two Tairysha Vazquez has seen feet of water take over her apartment.

"I don't want to be dealing with this," Vazquez said, "I have a one year-old and a four year-old".

Vazquez says she moved into her apartment on Robinson Road in Lockport two months ago. Now, due to the flooding, almost all of her belongings are damaged.

"I lost my couch, I lost my bed my dresser my nightstand," Vazquez said, "I lost some of my clothes and my daughters' brand new shoes."

The heartbreak that Vazquez is experiencing, being shared a few miles north in Cambria. Freatman Farms was hit really hard by the rain and floods.

"We're looking at quite a bit of damage," Jeff Freatman, a 4th generation farmer, said, "I can't even give you a dollar amount. About 60 acres here are underwater."

Freatman says that he has never seen anything like this flooding. The floods washed away a summer's worth of crops and hard work.

"It's harder to come back from that. We can't just sweep it away," Freatman said, "we try and always bounce back from events like this, but this one is a little bit harder to swallow."

Freatman, along with many who saw the flooding issues, now wait for the water to recede. It's something that Niagara County officials believe could take a few days to do.