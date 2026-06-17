WNY school districts hold budget revotes after voters rejected original spending plans

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several Western New York school districts are asking voters to approve revised budgets after their original spending plans were rejected.

UPDATE: Any updates on the passing of school budgets can be found below. 7 News will keep updating this story as more results come in.

Grand Island School passed its budget revote, with 2,650 voting yes and 1,340 voting no.

Randolph Central School failed to pass its budget revote, with 491 voting yes and 602 voting no.

Lyndonville Central School failed to pass its budget revote, with 292 voting yes and 327 voting no.

West Valley Central School failed to pass its budget revote.

ORIGINAL: The largest revote is on Grand Island, where the school board cut half a million dollars from its original proposal. The revised budget reduces the tax levy increase from 2.69% to 1.5%.

Grand Island Superintendent Brian Graham believes the revised budget is appropriate, but warns that if it does not pass, the district will have to consider cutting student programs.

"It would be difficult for any school district to cut any program that faces students, right? So it's always a difficult process, and that's why we, you know, are hopeful that we have a great outcome today for our budget. And if the community says no again, then our board will be tasked with looking at the entire budget and making cuts so that there's not a tax levy increase," Graham said.

Cuba Rushford, Lyndonville, Randolph, and West Valley school districts are also holding budget revotes throughout the day.