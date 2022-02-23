WNY Railway Historical Society looking for help storing stolen train

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 1950s Railmaster antique train has been recovered after a months-long investigation.

According to Stephen Kocsis, the director of collections at the Western New York Railway Historical Society, both the train and trailer have been recovered after being stolen back in November 2021.

"It's a big train. They couldn't just drop it some place," said Kocsis about whoever stole the trailer and train.

Kocsis says both the train and trailer sustained damage, but are fixable.

He wants the train to be used for giving families rides during the summer. The Western New York Railway Historical Society is asking for donations to fix the damage and to build a permanent shed to store the train.

The WNY Railway Historical Society will also be taking donations this weekend at its Toy and Train show this weekend, at the Erie County Fairgrounds.