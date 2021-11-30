Buffalo police attempting to locate stolen trailer with Railmaster Antique train inside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo police are attempting to locate a stolen trailer with Railmaster Antique train inside.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, the 25-foot trailer with New York registration BP11016 was stolen on November 21 from 100 Lee Street by a suspect in an SUV that was possibly a Hummer H3.

Inside the trailer is a 1950s orange Railmaster Antique child's ride-on train worth thousands of dollars, according to police.

Police ask anyone with information to contact A District at 851-4415 or Crime Stoppers at 867-6161.