Neighbors cleaning up after heavy rain and flooding in Niagara County

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors across Western New York are cleaning up after hours of heavy rain and flooding Sunday.

In the Town of Lewiston, homeowners on Swann Road sent video to 7 News showing their yard flooded - with feet of water in some spots. They say it's the second time in about a week they've had severe flooding.

In the Town of Lockport, a picture sent in from neighbors on Beattie Avenue near Robinson Road showed flooded streets and yards, and some people told us they had water in their basements,

Video from Middleport shows rain slamming the area Sunday.

Along with flooding, emergency crews responded to downed trees in some area.