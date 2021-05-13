WNY MMA offering free self-defense classes for women

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With summer around the corner and more people heading out and about, WNY MMA wants women in the community to make sure they stay safe.

They're offering free Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu classes on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

"Learn effective techniques based in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu to help you be more confident about being able to protect yourself," their website reads.

These classes are free and women of all ages can come.

"We feel strongly that all women should have access to self-defense classes," the website reads.

To register click here or call 716-898-8924.