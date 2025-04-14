WNY Foster Closet supporting foster families across Western New York

Blasdell, N.Y. (WKBW)— The Western New York Foster Closet offers a wide variety of free essentials—from clothes and shoes to hygiene products, toys, and more—all donated by the community.

Lynda Bell, a foster parent of four years, says the closet has been a lifeline.

“She’s made a huge impact on helping foster parents, on meeting their needs for the children,” Bell said. “She has saved me a ton of money.”

Foster parents are often called to take in children with little notice. That was the case for Jenna Heim, who’s been fostering for over a decade.

“I’ve had times where I’ve gotten a call for one child and I’ve had two children dropped off,” Heim said. “You’re not prepared at all, and to know that this resource is available is encouraging and life-saving.”

Founder Cheryl Flick understands that reality firsthand.

“When you take in a child, you never know how long they’re going to stay,” she said. “You can go out and spend hundreds of dollars, and then get a call a week later that they’re leaving. The cycle continues with new kids coming into care.”

The Foster Closet operates entirely on donations and volunteer support, serving hundreds of children and families each year. Families can shop up to four times annually, with the goal of helping children feel a sense of comfort and dignity during a time of major transition.

You can find additional information on the WNY Foster Closet here.