WNY Culinary Passports on sale to support ProStart culinary students

ProStart is a two-year, industry-backed culinary arts and restaurant management program for high school students.
Angola, N.Y. (WKBW) — Future chefs are honing their skills at the BOCES culinary program, where students receive hands-on experience in professional kitchens.

From mastering knife techniques to crafting gourmet meals, the program equips students with the skills they need to thrive in the food industry. ProStart is a two-year, industry-backed culinary arts and restaurant management program for high school students.

“When they graduate from here, a lot of them will go on to culinary school so they can get their degrees and become chefs or master chefs," said culinary arts instructor Sandra Kaleta. "We had quite a few successful students that have left here. I teach them like knife cuts, sanitation, how to cook. I just try to get them ready for college, so they're actually a step ahead."

Now, the community can support these aspiring chefs through Culinary Passports, a new initiative that partners with local restaurants.

By purchasing a Culinary Passport, you can enjoy meals at 30 participating restaurants while a portion of the proceeds goes directly to supporting the BOCES Culinary Program.

Culinary Passports are available for purchase online here.

