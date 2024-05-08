WNY Celebrates its Nurses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As Nurse Appreciation week rings in, the local WNY community is making sure they show how much nurses mean to them.

Registered nurse Kathy DiFlavio also works with 1199 SEIU as an administrative organizer.

She says the organization has honored nurses and their work during each Nurses Appreciation week to show their gratitude.

Nurse practicioner Michelle Ambor-Hutz says the events are important for spreading awareness.

"I think people don't realize how important nurses are to the health of the entire community," she said.

"We are the backbone of the healthcare system."

The pandemic put a brief stop to the events, but this year, the group decided to bring back the celebration.

"There was so much discussion about it and how much people missed it."

Registered Practical Nurse Tracy Thomas has been attending the event for years.

"I have actually brought my kids and my grandkids," she said.

"I was looking forward to it when this was the first time we had it again."

The event was co-sponsored by Oishei Children's Hospital.

"I'm very happy to be here and be part of the collaboration," said Registered Nurse Natasha Sanborn.

"To celebrate nurses and healthcare workers and all that we do to help out everybody here in wny."

The event also allowed nurses and healthcare workers to mingle and just enjoy the week in which they are being honored.

"It's a lot of fun, we have different vendors to allow members to come here and shop," said DiFlavio.

The event provided food, treats and raffles for the nurses that was all made possible through teamwork.

"Each of the vendors that come donate a basket that's raffled off that evening," said DiFlavio.

"It's just a really nice night to just let go and just relax and really enjoy the profession that we're in."