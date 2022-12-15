WNY Book Arts Center's "14th Annual Last Minute Panic Holiday Market" is Saturday

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — There will be a couple dozen artists with their hand crafted items at this Saturday's '14th Annual Last Minute Panic Holiday Market at Western New York Book Arts Center. '

Nathan Deganis-Librera has been finishing up his screen printed merchandise for Saturday's event. He says he fell in love with screen printing in 2014. His t-shirts feature his cat, he says "It's like a little comic about my cat, just the story line of her befriending this little moth."

The WNY Book Arts is a non-profit learning center and available to all ages according to Education Director Rosemary Williams. She says "We have school kids coming in to learn how to make books with us, we have local artists who create prints and then we have adults who come in to pick up a new art making skill."

Rosemary says despite the name there is no need to panic, adding "I hope not-I hope there will be plenty of things here for folks to buy from local artists to finish up their gift giving."

WNY Book Arts Last Minute Panic Holiday Market is Saturday December 17 from 11-5. They are located at 468 Washington Street, Buffalo, NY More info at their website.

