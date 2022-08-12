Witnesses react to the attack of author Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution

CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Author Salman Rushdie was attacked Friday as he was being introduced before speaking at the Chautauqua Institution.

New York State police are leading the investigation and said a male suspect ran onto the stage and attacked Rushdie and an interviewer around 11 a.m.

According to police, Rushdie was stabbed in the neck and transported by helicopter to an area hospital. The interviewer suffered a minor head injury. A trooper assigned to the event immediately took the suspect into custody. Rushdie's condition is not known at this time and police have not identified the suspect.

Rushdie's agent told ABC News: "Salman is in surgery. I do not have an update on his condition, but will send you an update as soon as I have it."

The Chautauqua Institution released the following statement Friday afternoon:

"We ask for your prayers for Salman Rushdie and Henry Reese, and patience as we fully focus on coordinating and cooperating with police officials following a tragic incident at the Amphitheater today. All institution programs are canceled for the remainder of the day." - Chautauqua Institution

According to New York Governor Kathy Hochul, who was speaking at an unrelated press conference Friday morning, Rushdie "is alive, he was transported to safety." She continued on to say a state police officer stood up and saved Rushdie's life.

According to the Associated Press, Rushdie's book “The Satanic Verses” has been banned in Iran since 1988 and a year later Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death. The Associated Press reported Iran’s government has distanced itself from the late leader's decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered.

7 News was at the scene a short time later and spoke with witnesses who described what they saw. You can watch their full interviews above.