With WNY nun population declining, what's next for the church?

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Since 1813, women have taken vows of poverty, chastity, obedience and service, entering religious life as Sisters of Mercy. Sisters say it comes as a calling from God, but fewer women are answering that call.

"A lot of my close friends decided this was not the life for them, I'm thinking, 'what's wrong with me,' if I don't want to leave," said Sister Mary Ellen Twist, who joined the Sisters of Mercy in 1960, right out of high school.

She describes it as a dormitory with your girlfriends with very strict rules about what they can wear, where they can go and what they do. Things have since relaxed, most nuns dress in plain clothing, but they find many still don't know what they do.

"They think we're weird," said Sister Jenny Wilson. "A little girl said, 'Sister, my mom wants to know if you share your husband?,' and I don't have a husband, part of religious life is being free to reach out to everyone."

They still teach and help the poor and the sick, but Sisters of Mercy in South Buffalo tell 7 News they focus on bringing a peaceful, prayerful presence. They serve hot meals, combat racism and help grieving families.

Many sisters say there's a time when they thought about packing their bags, as many have.

Here are the number of nuns in the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo, over the decades:



1966: 3,597

1970: 2,997

1990: 1,713

2000: 1,362

2010: 924

2020: 504

"I think it's because there's a lack of family life, plus the fact that girls today have their own cars now, they have their own jobs, we didn't have that," said Sister Virginia Marie Grasso.

In fact, there's a decline in Christianity overall. Studies show 34% of Catholics are most concerned about sexual abuse and cases of pedophilia in the church and 27% value the charitable work as most important, according to data from the Pew Research Center.

What's next?

7 News depth reporter Taylor Epps asked Sisters what the future holds for nuns in the Catholic church, their answer is that laypeople will takeover the ministry work.

"People are equipped, maybe that's what we're doing now that we start to let go and let these people take our place," said Sister Virginia.

They say it's something they have to come to terms with.

"The church will go on, it's got some letting go of to do," said Sister Peggy Colin.

She says the church needs to let go of power and control.

"We can't be in charge, we can't cntrol situations, it's impossible, it's letting go of what we did, which is difficult," said Sister Peggy.

Women in WNY are still makng those final vows, one woman just started her work in Indiana this month, per the Buffalo Diocese.