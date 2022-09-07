With no formal training George Grace became an award winning artist

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — He had no formal training in art and yet George grace has become an award winning artist. He says "My art teacher didn't like me but the one thing I did learn from her was -study the light . "

About four decades ago, when George was laid off from his job as an electrician at the steel mill, he picked up a paint brush and went to work. It was challenging at first, he says "My first few paintings took months and then I just got quicker."

George says he can now finish a painting in about an hour. He estimates he's painted more than two thousand pictures since he started with about four hundred of his paintings at his North Buffalo home.

George has the ability to transform an ordinary subject into a magical work of art. Many of his works feature nighttime settings. He has a solo show opening at Betty's Restaurant in Buffalo on September 17th.

He's also a poet and playwright, but most of the time George is at his easel painting. He says "I love making art, the only problem now is that it's crowding me out of the house."

George Grace was a four term president of the Buffalo Society of Artists. You can read more about him at the the BSA website.

