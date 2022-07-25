Wiped Away. Diapers now exempt from local sales tax under new NYS law.

BUFFALO (WKBW) — New York State is doing away with local sales tax on infant and adult diapers.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Monday that she has signed the "diaper initiative affordability for parents and elderly remedy act, or "DIAPER act", into law.

The DIAPER act makes "diapers intended for human use including, but not limited to, disposable, reusable, adult and children's diapers" exempt from local sales tax. There was already no state sales tax on diapers in New York.

"These are ways we are really thinking of what it is like to be a parent today, and any way we can lift that financial burden is a good thing.", said Governor Hochul before signing the bill.

The hope is that the tax break helps to ease the burden on families in the face of rising inflation and costs.

According to the National Diaper Bank Network 1 in 3 families struggle with "diaper need", with 5 million babies and toddlers under the age of 3 living in poor and low-income families. Infants require up to 12 diapers per day, at a cost of $70 to $80 per month per baby.

According to Governor's office although existing law exempts diapers from the State's four percent sales tax, there are multiple counties and jurisdictions that do not provide for a local exemption. The DIAPER act will ensure that diapers will now be tax exempt throughout the state.

