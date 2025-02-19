Winter Recess returns with free skating and family fun at Buffalo Riverworks

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— With kids off from school for Winter Recess, Buffalo Riverworks is turning into a hub for family fun.

This event, in partnership with Independent Health, visitors can enjoy free ice skating and roller skating throughout the week, along with discounts on rentals and adventure activities.

"Independent health is really proud to be the official health and wellness sponsor with RiverWorks," said Michelle Carbery. the senior corporate wellness specialist with independent health. "We love working together to bring all kinds of activities for families to do, and we try to keep it affordable as well."

Winter Recess runs from Monday, February 17, through Thursday, February 20, offering a chance for families to stay active and make the most of the winter break.

"Kids may be a little more sedentary right now, and especially because this is winter break, this is a great opportunity to get them to come out and be active," said Lauren Dlugosz, the health and wellness program manager with Independent Health.

You can find additional information Winter Recess on the Buffalo Riverworks website here.

