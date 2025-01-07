Wingnutz hiring former Mulligan's Brick Bar employees after it was destroyed by fire

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just six months ago, Mulligan's Brick Bar helped former Old Pink staff members after the Allentown bar burnt down.

Manager Paul Baggs expanded the bar's hours and hired many former employees.

Mulligan's Brick Bar expanded its hours in June to fill a neighborhood void. You can watch the video below or read more here. Mulligan’s Brick Bar expanding hours, hiring former employees of The Old Pink after fire

Now, another local business is stepping up after Mulligan's Brick Bar was also destroyed by fire.

AJ Giordano is a co-owner of Wingnutz Bar and Grill on Millersport Hwy in Williamsville. In a Facebook post, he encouraged former Mulligan's employees to message him for a job at Wingnutz.

Giordano tells us he's opening a new Wingnutz location near the Buffalo Niagara Airport and would love to hire at least a dozen workers from Brick Bar.

"After what happened with The Pink, it was just horrible to see another long-time Buffalo establishment go up in flames," said Giordano. "Any kind of support we can offer to the staff, I know everybody is always looking for restaurant staff, but we're a very busy restaurant. The servers and bartenders make really good money and if there's any way we can help bring staff in and help them keep their money coming in, we'd be happy to do so."

The new location will be open in about three to four weeks with 200 seats, an outdoor heated patio and a banquet room.