Wilson couple celebrates their 26th wedding anniversary at unlikely spot

WILSON, NY {WKBW-TV} — It was no fancy, candlelit dinner for Kristie and Steven Binks 26th wedding anniversary. Every year they celebrate at Mighty Taco.

Steven says "That's where we started, when we first met we were in our early 20's and I had just started my first catering company. Kristie was working full time to support me the creative chef."

Kristie adds "We like Mighty Taco. We made that our annual tradition where we said-let's always go to mighty Taco to remember where we started from and we do we reminisce on how we started."

The couple has created a successful agriculture business in Wilson called Binksberry Hollow. It includes a store and butcher shop, as well as a huge event center.

Steven says "It's really bringing for me, the whole thing full cycle. We are raising the animals here, processing them here, butcher shop, local vegetables and able to do it right here on the same farm."

Their butcher shop is open Saturday & Sunday 9-3. They also provide CSA/Farmshares Tuesdays through Thursdays to a fifty mile radius of their farm.

Binksberry Hollow is located at 4250 Chestnut Road, Wilson NY 14172 more information at their website.

